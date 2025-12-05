Check out the new album by Cigarette Camp!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new album by Cigarette Camp!

The ciggy boys play loud, fast, ragged punk rock. There is some melody, too. As they say themselves,. the new LP is about "hospital, alcoholism, cleaning up & starting over." The vibe here is frantic… but reflective, too.

The record is out via Dead Broke Records and you can pick it up right here! Meanwhile, hear the whole thing below, right now!