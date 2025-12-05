Immigrant Sun Records announce 'Notes From The Northeast' comp

Immigrant Sun Records is releasing a new 7-inch comp featuring contributions from Staten Island hardcore legends The Cable Car Theory, Philadelphia's Grey C.E.L.L., Philly screamo/post-hardcore band King Slender and hardcore punk darlings in Not Gorgeous.

The compilation, Notes From The Northeast, features a recently recorded track, "I Want The Knife", by The Cable Car Theory, a demo version of "H.A.R. / Shake Shake Shake" by Not Gorgeous, and new tracks by Grey C.E.L.L. and King Slender that were recorded specifically for this release. The Cable Car Theory and Not Gorgeous tracks was previously only available digitally on The Grey Havens, a benefit compilation for Sean McCann (Most Precious Blood, Cattlepress, Celebrity Murders, The Cable Car Theory, and Herjaza). The 7-inch will be released on a limited random color 7-inch vinyl and digital. Available now for pre-order through the label's MerchNow page or their Bandcamp page or you can grab a copy from the bands at their 7-inch release shows in Staten Island and Philadelphia, see below for dates.

Note: it is the last Bandcamp Friday of 2025 today!