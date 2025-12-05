Listen to Throw's new album and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Medical science was of no help. will be out everywhere on December 8 via Sad Times Productions. Throw will be playing their album release shows around the US West Coast and BC starting next week. Listen to Medical science was of no help. and read the band’s track-by-track breakdown below!

Today, we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new album by Portland, Oregon-based melodic pop punk band Throw ! The album is called Medical science was of no help. and features ten rocking tracks that were recorded, mixed, mastered, and produced by the band. We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the tracks that make up the album.

Medical science was of no help. Track-By-Track Breakdown

Complaining

Opening the album with the second-worst sound Jake can make with his throat. Hell is the end of a line at Office Max, desperately clutching the last pack of keyboard duster. Jake likes the structure like a cry for help. A pop song.

Tacos Every Night

A song about control. It syncs up perfectly to the bathtub scene from Gummo which always makes me ravenous. I added a few dashes of nutmeg and ruined the whole fucking thing.

Midwest Bloodshit

Emo gore, blood, wolf, full-on full moon on moon violence. Long pauses are fun and cool, in my humble opinion. Michigan has too many rules about what you can do on the beach, but we wrote this song all together and those ones are always my favorite, though in retrospect, part of me wishes we would have used AI to generate this whole album and then walked in to ocean and be done with it.

Dishwasher

I wrote this when I was 30 and we're finally releasing it when I'm 36, YOU DO THE MATH! This song makes me wonder what other wild things the rest of the world thinks about us Americans. Analogue washing dishes is good, electronic dishwashers are bad though. My Gmail password has always just been a series of slurs, hackers don’t even bother to try and guess…

Michael Jordan

If the Blazers had drafted Michael Jordan instead of Sam Bowie in 1984 it would have caused a massive timeline shift and Peter North would be president right now. I am an alcoholic. A song about being too good at being too sloppy, the Thomas Crooks of political violence. The banjo on this song was owned by my mom's grandfather, but I had to play it because he was busy being dead.

River

Kinda Night Birds-ish jammer, me love the end solo deedlydoo. SE Portland is also cool but this song is about NE Portland. Lotta good bars and restaurants in NE Portland, and very bikeable! I said I would never leave but I guess I live in Minnesota now? This song is surprisingly difficult to play.

Nightstand

My cat drinks out of my cup of water that I put on my nightstand always, classic Jake. Jake should sing more songs. Don’t mistake this song as a cry for help, I can do it myself and I’m really going to do it this time. This song is a pyramid scheme.

Jansport

I got surrounded once near Mt. Hood by a group of young guys with beers and guns and I was gripping the knife in my pocket so hard. The dinner we cooked that weekend was top notch, definitely worth being snowed in the few extra days regardless of what happened when I got home. What ever happened to backpacks that last forever? I’m surprised there isn’t more violence at Winco.

Spit in My Mouth

A song about the many different kinds of death and embarrassment. This is all I crave, ever, according to the IG algorithm. Jake and Mike weren't even supposed to have vox on this but they just wouldn't stop screaming during the drum takes. There’s never been a worse time.

Florida

Packing the van alone is something I’ve just had to get used to as the bassist, but at least I’ve never had to live in Florida. Florida is Ohio. This started as a Ting Tings cover when I had to replace my furnace. Vote for body autonomy. I’m so tired of talking about this fucking record.