Music 2 days ago by Samantha Barrett

New Jersey ska punks Backyard Superheroes just released a Christmas EP, titled Let's Get Elfed Up just in time for the holiday season. The Ep contains 2 new tracks, "This Christmas" and "Coal In My Stocking". Proceeds to the sales of the EP through their Bandcamp page will be donated to Toys For Tots. See below to check out the tracks.