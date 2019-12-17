Pouzza Fest is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020 by bringing back their most beloved acts from the first 9 festivals. They just announced the third wave of veteran bands that performed in Pouzza 7, 8 and 9. A Wilhelm Scream, War On Women, Red City Radio, DFL, Go Betty Go, Brian Wahlstrom, [[The Anti-Queens, The Headlines, Proper, and Hitch will perform next year. The festival will happen in Downtown Montreal, Quebec from May 15th to 17th, 2020. Passes to the festival are already on sale, click here to get your three day passes.
See below to view the full list of bands announced so far.
Line up so far
A Wilhelm Scream
Anti-Queens
Belvedere
Brian Wahlstrom
Brutal Youth
City Mouse
Dead Fucking Last (DFL)
Dig It Up
Go Betty Go
Good Riddance
Hitch & Go
Horace Pinker
John Snodgrass
Laureate
Mockingbird Wish Me Luck (Reunion)
Mustard Plug
Oh My Snare!
Proper
Rebuilder
Red City Radio
Stuck Out Here
The Couch Addiction(Reunion)
The Headlines
The Homeless Gospel Choir
The Penske File
Tightrope (Reunion)
Tim Barry
Typesetter
Weekend Dads