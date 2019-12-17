Nathan Gray: “Never Alone”

by Videos

Nathan Gray of Boysetsfire released his second solo single from his upcoming release. The track is called "Never Alone", see below. Working Title will be released on January 31st, through End Hits Records.

Gray will be out on tour early 2020 in Europe to promote the new release, see below for the dates.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
02/14Berlin, DEColumbia Theater
02/15Münster, DESputnikhalle
02/16Köln, DEKantine
02/17Frankfurt, DEBatschkapp
02/18Hamburg, DEGruenspan
02/19Leipzig, DEConne Island
02/20Nürnberg, DEHirsch
02/21Wien, ATSzene
02/22München, DEBackstage
02/23Zürich, CHPapiersaal
02/24Stuttgart, DEWizemann
02/25Saarbrücken, DEGarage
02/26London, UKThe Courtyard Studio