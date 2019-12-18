Lost Data Productions UK have released a new documentary on the influential, long-running UK punk act Discharge. Aptly titled Discharge - Legends of Punk Vol 1, the DVD/Blu Ray combo features interviews, live performances, and more.

The on again-off again Discharge, formed in 1977 but disbanded and reformed twice, have released seven studio LPs, include 2016's End of Days; along with countless singles, EPs, and demos.

As indicated by the title, Lost Data hopes to continue this series, featuring other legends of the the British punk scene. You can check out the trailer for the documentary below.