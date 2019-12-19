Alternative heavy rock band Drug Church released a few headling dates surrounding their already announced shows with Thrice. See below to view the dates. The band released Cheer in 2018.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Details
|Jan 23, 2020
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, CA
|W/ Thrice
|Jan 24, 2020
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|W/ Thrice
|Jan 25, 2020
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|W/ Thrice
|Jan 26, 2020
|RamaPong
|Boise, ID
|(Headline show)
|Jan 27, 2020
|The Union Event Center
|Salt Lake City, UT
|W/ Thrice
|Jan 28, 2020
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|W/ Thrice
|Jan 29, 2020
|The Rino
|North Kansas City, MO
|(Headline show)
|Jan 30, 2020
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|W/ Thrice
|Jan 31, 2020
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 1, 2020
|Saint Andrew’s Hall
|Detroit, MI
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 2, 2020
|Hard Luck Bar
|Toronto, Canada
|(Headline show)
|Feb 3, 2020
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 4, 2020
|Anthology
|Rochester, NY
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 5, 2020
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 7, 2020
|The Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 8, 2020
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 9, 2020
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 11, 2020
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 12, 2020
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 13, 2020
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 14, 2020
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 15, 2020
|The Senate
|Columbia, SC
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 16, 2020
|House of Blues Orlando
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 18, 2020
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 19, 2020
|The Deck Room
|New Orleans, LA
|(Headline show)
|Feb 20, 2020
|Emo's Austin
|Austin, TX
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 21, 2020
|House of Blues Houston
|Houston, TX
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 22, 2020
|House of Blues Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 24, 2020
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 25, 2020
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 27, 2020
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 28, 2020
|The Fox Theater Pomona
|Pomona, CA
|W/ Thrice
|Feb 29, 2020
|The Novo by Microsoft
|Los Angeles, CA
|W/ Thrice