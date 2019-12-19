Drug Church announce 2020 headline dates

Drug Church announce 2020 headline dates
by Tours

Alternative heavy rock band Drug Church released a few headling dates surrounding their already announced shows with Thrice. See below to view the dates. The band released Cheer in 2018.

DateVenueLocationDetails
Jan 23, 2020The WarfieldSan Francisco, CAW/ Thrice
Jan 24, 2020Roseland TheaterPortland, ORW/ Thrice
Jan 25, 2020Showbox SoDoSeattle, WAW/ Thrice
Jan 26, 2020RamaPongBoise, ID(Headline show)
Jan 27, 2020The Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UTW/ Thrice
Jan 28, 2020Summit Music HallDenver, COW/ Thrice
Jan 29, 2020The RinoNorth Kansas City, MO(Headline show)
Jan 30, 2020First AvenueMinneapolis, MNW/ Thrice
Jan 31, 2020Concord Music HallChicago, ILW/ Thrice
Feb 1, 2020Saint Andrew’s HallDetroit, MIW/ Thrice
Feb 2, 2020Hard Luck BarToronto, Canada(Headline show)
Feb 3, 2020Stage AEPittsburgh, PAW/ Thrice
Feb 4, 2020AnthologyRochester, NYW/ Thrice
Feb 5, 2020Newport Music HallColumbus, OHW/ Thrice
Feb 7, 2020The PalladiumWorcester, MAW/ Thrice
Feb 8, 2020Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NYW/ Thrice
Feb 9, 2020Starland BallroomSayreville, NJW/ Thrice
Feb 11, 2020Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PAW/ Thrice
Feb 12, 2020Rams Head LiveBaltimore, MDW/ Thrice
Feb 13, 2020The NorvaNorfolk, VAW/ Thrice
Feb 14, 2020Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NCW/ Thrice
Feb 15, 2020The SenateColumbia, SCW/ Thrice
Feb 16, 2020House of Blues OrlandoLake Buena Vista, FLW/ Thrice
Feb 18, 2020The MasqueradeAtlanta, GAW/ Thrice
Feb 19, 2020The Deck RoomNew Orleans, LA(Headline show)
Feb 20, 2020Emo's AustinAustin, TXW/ Thrice
Feb 21, 2020House of Blues HoustonHouston, TXW/ Thrice
Feb 22, 2020House of Blues DallasDallas, TXW/ Thrice
Feb 24, 2020Marquee TheatreTempe, AZW/ Thrice
Feb 25, 2020The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CAW/ Thrice
Feb 27, 2020Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NVW/ Thrice
Feb 28, 2020The Fox Theater PomonaPomona, CAW/ Thrice
Feb 29, 2020The Novo by MicrosoftLos Angeles, CAW/ Thrice