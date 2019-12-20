Days N Daze new album to be released via Fat

Following the recent announcement that Days N Daze have finished their new album, John Carey (of Old Man Markley has posted via his social media that he was working on the album, and that it will be released via Fat Wreck Chords. PN has reached out to the band and Fat for more information, and we'll keep you updated.

DnD's most recent album, Crustfall, was released in 2017. You can see John Carey's post below.

Update- Fat has confirmed this news. Album title and release date are still TBA.