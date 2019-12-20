ProRawk Records release benefit compilation

ProRawk Records has just announced the release of …On The Rawks, a Punks4Pets benefit compilation. All proceeds from the sale of this album will be donated to assist in the prevention of animal cruelty, provide relief to no-kill animal shelters, and help other non-profit animal welfare programs. The comp will be available on CD early February and on double vinyl in late March. Pre-orders will be open on Friday, December 20th at prorawkrecords.com.

The album was mastered at Chicago's Bombshelter Recording Studio by Dan Precision (88 Fingers Louie). The artwork was provided by Hyde Illustrations in Italy.

Everyone involved was kind enough to somehow donate their time and services to this great cause.

The compilation will feature 28 songs from bands like Good Riddance, 88 Fingers Louie, The Queers[[, [[The Dwarves, Consumed and many more. See the full list below.