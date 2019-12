, Posted by Videos 16 hours ago Contributed by razorwires , Posted by Jeff Sorley

Hungarian act Bankrupt have released a new single/video. "Minor Problem" dramatizes US President Donald Trump's ongoing (one-sided?) feud with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg via a series of fictional Twitter tweets. Bankrupt's most recent studio album, Outsiders / Kívülállók, was released in 2016.