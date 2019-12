Berlin based Metal-hardcore band Kill Her First released a music video fr their brand new single "Street Dog Vs. Eagle". The track is taken from the band's upcoming new release on KROD Records sometime Fall 2020. This track is the most autobiographical reflection of singer, Gero Crocianelli, as she tackles her demons and troubled youth while being empowered and encouraged to not give up in striving for happiness. See below to view the video.