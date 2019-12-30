Hot Snakes (West Coast)

Hot Snakes will be touring the West Coast late February and early March. Tickets for this run of dates are already on sale. See below for the dates. Hot Snakes released Jericho Sirens in 2018.

DateVenueLocation
THU, Feb 27Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
FRI, Feb 28Club CongresTucson, AZ
SAT, Feb 29Backstage Bar & BilliardsLas Vegas, NV
SUN, Mar 1Alex's BarLong Beach, CA
TUE, Mar 3New ParishOakland, CA
THU, Mar 5Chop SueySeattle, WA
FRI, Mar 6Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR
SAT, Mar 7Volcanic TheaterBend, OR
SUN, Mar 8Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CA
TUE, Mar 10Catalyst Club AtriumSanta Cruz, CA
WED, Mar 11Strummer'sFresno, CA
THU, Mar 12Belly UpSolana Beach, CA