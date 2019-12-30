Hot Snakes will be touring the West Coast late February and early March. Tickets for this run of dates are already on sale. See below for the dates. Hot Snakes released Jericho Sirens in 2018.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|THU, Feb 27
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|FRI, Feb 28
|Club Congres
|Tucson, AZ
|SAT, Feb 29
|Backstage Bar & Billiards
|Las Vegas, NV
|SUN, Mar 1
|Alex's Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|TUE, Mar 3
|New Parish
|Oakland, CA
|THU, Mar 5
|Chop Suey
|Seattle, WA
|FRI, Mar 6
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR
|SAT, Mar 7
|Volcanic Theater
|Bend, OR
|SUN, Mar 8
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Sacramento, CA
|TUE, Mar 10
|Catalyst Club Atrium
|Santa Cruz, CA
|WED, Mar 11
|Strummer's
|Fresno, CA
|THU, Mar 12
|Belly Up
|Solana Beach, CA