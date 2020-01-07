Punknews is proud to announce that we will be a sponsor for this year's Folk Shit Up 2020 festival, the Texas-based annual event showcasing the best that the folk punk genre has to offer. As a part of this sponsorship, Folk Shit Up and PN will be awarding to one lucky winner a prize package which includes two general admission tickets to the event, as well as two Folk Shit Up 2020 T-Shirts.

Folk Shit Up 2020 will be held March 20 - March 23, 2020 in Dripping Springs, Texas. The three day event takes place on 40 acres and includes camping, food vendors, and other activities. Of course music is the main purpose, and acts such as Holy Locust, Days N Daze, Matt Pless, Apes Of The State, and more than 50 additional artists will be performing across two stages.

To enter simply click HERE to provide your email address and full name (for Will Call pick up). All information will be kept strictly confidential, and won't be used for any other purposes.

The winner will be drawn at random at 5pm EST on Friday, January 10th.