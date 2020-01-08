Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
Celtic punks Flogging Molly are touring select dates on the US west coast with this spring before hitting the European festival circuit this summer. Joining them on the US dates are Mad Caddies and Street Dogs (indicated below with an *).
Flogging Molly's most recent album, Life is Good, was released in 2017 on Vanguard Records. The tour dates are posted below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 12
|Harrah’s Resort SoCal
|Valley Center, CA*
|Mar 13
|Harrah’s Ak-Chin
|Maricopa, AZ*
|Mar 14
|Morongo Casino
|Cabazon, CA*
|Mar 15
|Grand Sierra Resort Theatre
|Reno, NV*
|Jul 17
|Malakoff Rock Festival 2020
|Nordfjordeid, NO
|Jul 18
|Deichbrand Festival 2020
|Cuxhaven, DE
|Jul 21
|Klub Proxima
|Warsaw, PL
|Jul 22
|Klub Kwadrat
|Krakow, PL
|Jul 28
|Arena Wien Open Air
|Vienna, AT
|Aug 02
|Xtreme Festival 2020
|Le Garric, FR
|Aug 05
|Open Flair Festival
|Eschwege, HE
|Aug 06
|Rocco del Schlacko Festival 2020
|Puttlingen, DE
|Aug 07
|Open Flair Festival
|Eschwege, DE
|Aug 09
|Taubertal Festival 2020
|Rothenburg ob der Tauber, DE
|Aug 11
|Punk Rock Holiday 2020
|Tolmin, SI
|Aug 15
|Nirwana Tuinfeest 2020
|Lierop, NL