Posted by Tours 5 hours ago Contributed by emmoore , Posted by Jeff Sorley

Celtic punks Flogging Molly are touring select dates on the US west coast with this spring before hitting the European festival circuit this summer. Joining them on the US dates are Mad Caddies and Street Dogs (indicated below with an *).

Flogging Molly's most recent album, Life is Good, was released in 2017 on Vanguard Records. The tour dates are posted below.