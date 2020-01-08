Flogging Molly announce west coast USA and EU tours

Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Tours

Celtic punks Flogging Molly are touring select dates on the US west coast with this spring before hitting the European festival circuit this summer. Joining them on the US dates are Mad Caddies and Street Dogs (indicated below with an *).

Flogging Molly's most recent album, Life is Good, was released in 2017 on Vanguard Records. The tour dates are posted below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 12Harrah’s Resort SoCalValley Center, CA*
Mar 13Harrah’s Ak-ChinMaricopa, AZ*
Mar 14Morongo CasinoCabazon, CA*
Mar 15Grand Sierra Resort TheatreReno, NV*
Jul 17Malakoff Rock Festival 2020Nordfjordeid, NO
Jul 18Deichbrand Festival 2020Cuxhaven, DE
Jul 21Klub ProximaWarsaw, PL
Jul 22Klub KwadratKrakow, PL
Jul 28Arena Wien Open AirVienna, AT
Aug 02Xtreme Festival 2020Le Garric, FR
Aug 05Open Flair FestivalEschwege, HE
Aug 06Rocco del Schlacko Festival 2020Puttlingen, DE
Aug 07Open Flair FestivalEschwege, DE
Aug 09Taubertal Festival 2020Rothenburg ob der Tauber, DE
Aug 11Punk Rock Holiday 2020Tolmin, SI
Aug 15Nirwana Tuinfeest 2020Lierop, NL