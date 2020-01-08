Bracket: “Forget”

Bracket have released the second video from their new album. "Forget" comes off of Too Old to Die Young, which was released in May, 2019 via Fat Wreck Chords.

Bracket will also be playing a pair of shows, their first in over four years, over the Valentine's Day Weekend. You can check out the new video, and those dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 14Shady Oak Barrel House w/ Mercy Music, M SectionSanta Rosa, CA
Feb 15Thee Parkside w/ Toy Guitar, Decent Criminal, Mercy MusicSan Francisco, CA