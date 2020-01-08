Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley Videos
Bracket have released the second video from their new album. "Forget" comes off of Too Old to Die Young, which was released in May, 2019 via Fat Wreck Chords.
Bracket will also be playing a pair of shows, their first in over four years, over the Valentine's Day Weekend. You can check out the new video, and those dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 14
|Shady Oak Barrel House w/ Mercy Music, M Section
|Santa Rosa, CA
|Feb 15
|Thee Parkside w/ Toy Guitar, Decent Criminal, Mercy Music
|San Francisco, CA