Bad Religion to release Autobiography

Bad Religion have announced their autobiography Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion. The book is written by the band and Jim Ruland, best known for co-writing My Damage with Keith Morris. The book will feature rare photos along with interviews from former members and other important players in the scene. DO WHAT YOU WANT: The Story of Bad Religion will be available from Hachette Books August 18. The band released Age of Unreason in 2019.