Ratboys: “I Go Out at Night”

Ratboys
Ratboys released a video for their new song “I Go Out at Night,” which comes off of Printer’s Devil, due out February 28 on Topshelf Records. The band released their GL EP, also on Topshelf Records, in 2018. Ratboys are setting out on the Printer’s Devil Tour 2020 next month, hitting the U.S and Canada along with Ellis and Another Michael. You can check out those tour dates, and the video, below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 28Lincoln HallChicago, IL
Mar 14Rose Bowl TavernUrbana, IL
Mar 15The Riot RoomKansas City, KS
Mar 24Lulu's DownstairsManitou Springs, CO
Mar 25DowntownBoise, ID
Mar 26Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 29BarbozaSeattle, WA
Mar 30Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR
Apr 02Bottom Of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Apr 03Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA
Apr 04The EchoLos Angeles, CA
Apr 05The Ché CaféSan Diego, CA
Apr 07The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Apr 09Larimer LoungeDenver, CO
Apr 29The Pike RoomPontiac, MI
Apr 30Mahall'sLakewood, OH
May 01Club CafePittsburgh, PA
May 02Monarch TavernToronto, Canada
May 05Great ScottAllston, MA
May 07Rough Trade NYCBrooklyn, NY
May 08Johnny BrendasPhiladelphia, PA
May 09Songbyrd Music HouseWashington, DC
May 10The CamelRichmond, VA
May 12The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
May 13The High WattNashville, TN
May 14Rumba CafeColumbus, OH
May 15ZanzabarLouisville, KY
May 16Blueberry Hill Duck RoomUniversity City, MO