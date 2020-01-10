Ratboys released a video for their new song “I Go Out at Night,” which comes off of Printer’s Devil, due out February 28 on Topshelf Records. The band released their GL EP, also on Topshelf Records, in 2018. Ratboys are setting out on the Printer’s Devil Tour 2020 next month, hitting the U.S and Canada along with Ellis and Another Michael. You can check out those tour dates, and the video, below.