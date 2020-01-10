Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley Videos
Ratboys released a video for their new song “I Go Out at Night,” which comes off of Printer’s Devil, due out February 28 on Topshelf Records. The band released their GL EP, also on Topshelf Records, in 2018. Ratboys are setting out on the Printer’s Devil Tour 2020 next month, hitting the U.S and Canada along with Ellis and Another Michael. You can check out those tour dates, and the video, below.
today we have a new song and video called ‘I Go Out at Night’ directed by @cooolsocial about navigating relentless anxiety with your friends by your side printer’s devil out next month on @topshelfrecords https://t.co/WWqqzfTBsf pic.twitter.com/5I9BS0m8LB
— Ratboys (@Ratboysband) January 9, 2020
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 28
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 14
|Rose Bowl Tavern
|Urbana, IL
|Mar 15
|The Riot Room
|Kansas City, KS
|Mar 24
|Lulu's Downstairs
|Manitou Springs, CO
|Mar 25
|Downtown
|Boise, ID
|Mar 26
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 29
|Barboza
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 30
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|Apr 02
|Bottom Of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Apr 03
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|Apr 04
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 05
|The Ché Café
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 07
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Apr 09
|Larimer Lounge
|Denver, CO
|Apr 29
|The Pike Room
|Pontiac, MI
|Apr 30
|Mahall's
|Lakewood, OH
|May 01
|Club Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 02
|Monarch Tavern
|Toronto, Canada
|May 05
|Great Scott
|Allston, MA
|May 07
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 08
|Johnny Brendas
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 09
|Songbyrd Music House
|Washington, DC
|May 10
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|May 12
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|May 13
|The High Watt
|Nashville, TN
|May 14
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH
|May 15
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|May 16
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room
|University City, MO