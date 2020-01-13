Homeless Gospel Choir: “Don't Compare”

by A-F Music

The Homeless Gospel Choir shared the latest track from his upcoming new full-length album. The track is called "Don't Compare", see below.
Homeless Gospel Choir is currently out on tour in Europe with Anti-Flag.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
01/14Milano, ITHT Factory
01/16Zurich, CHDynamo
01/17Graz, ATPPC
01/18Vienna, ATFlex
01/19Prague, CZRoxy
01/21Berlin, DES036
01/22Munich, DEBackstage Werk
01/23Nuremberg, DELöwensaal
01/24Chemnitz, DETalschock
01/26Warsaw, PLProxima
01/28Hamburg, DEFabrik
01/29Köln, DEEssigfabrik
01/30Haarlem, NLPatronaat