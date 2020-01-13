The Homeless Gospel Choir shared the latest track from his upcoming new full-length album. The track is called "Don't Compare", see below.
Homeless Gospel Choir is currently out on tour in Europe with Anti-Flag.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|01/14
|Milano, IT
|HT Factory
|01/16
|Zurich, CH
|Dynamo
|01/17
|Graz, AT
|PPC
|01/18
|Vienna, AT
|Flex
|01/19
|Prague, CZ
|Roxy
|01/21
|Berlin, DE
|S036
|01/22
|Munich, DE
|Backstage Werk
|01/23
|Nuremberg, DE
|Löwensaal
|01/24
|Chemnitz, DE
|Talschock
|01/26
|Warsaw, PL
|Proxima
|01/28
|Hamburg, DE
|Fabrik
|01/29
|Köln, DE
|Essigfabrik
|01/30
|Haarlem, NL
|Patronaat