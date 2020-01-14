Pinegrove: “The Alarmist”

Pinegrove: "The Alarmist"
by Videos

Pinegrove just released the latest single off of their upcoming album, Marigold. Marigold is due out this Friday, January 17, 2020 though Rough Trade Records. See below to check out the song.
The band will be heading out on an extensive US and European tour to support the new release starting later next month, see below for the tour dates.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
16-Jan-20Brooklyn, NYThe Sultan Room[sold out]
17-Jan-20Woodstock, NYLevon Helm Studios[sold out]
01-Feb-20Tucson, AZClub Congressw. Support from LAKE
03-Feb-20Phoenix, AZCrescent Ballroomw. Support from LAKE
04-Feb-20San Diego, CAThe Music Boxw. Support from LAKE
05-Feb-20Los Angeles, CARoxyw. Support from LAKE [sold out]
07-Feb-20Pioneertown, CAPappy & Harriet'sw. Support from LAKE
08-Feb-20Pomona, CAThe Glasshousew. Support from LAKE
09-Feb-20San Francisco, CAThe Fillmorew. Support from LAKE
10-Feb-20Sacramento, CAHarlow'sw. Support from LAKE
12-Feb-20Seattle, WAThe Neptunew. Support from LAKE
13-Feb-20Portland, ORWonder Ballroomw. Support from LAKE
15-Feb-20Salt Lake City, UtahThe Complexw. Support from Whitney Ballen
16-Feb-20Denver, COGothicw. Support from Whitney Ballen
18-Feb-20Santa Fe, CAMeow Wolfw. Support from Whitney Ballen
19-Feb-20El Paso, TXLowbrow Palacew. Support from Whitney Ballen
21-Feb-20Austin, TXEmosw. Support from Whitney Ballen
22-Feb-20Houston, TXWhite Oakw. Support from Whitney Ballen
23-Feb-20Dallas, TXTreesw. Support from Whitney Ballen
18-Mar-20London, UKIslington Assembly Hall[sold out]
19-Mar-20Brussels, BelgiumBotaniquew. Support from Buck Meek (of Big Thief)
20-Mar-20Amsterdam, NetherlandsParadiso Noordw. Support from Buck Meek (of Big Thief)
21-Mar-20Berlin,GermanyLidow. Support from Katy J Pearson
23-Mar-20Hamburg, GermanyHafenklangw. Support from Katy J Pearson
24-Mar-20Cologne, GermanyGebäude 9w. Support from Katy J Pearson
25-Mar-20Wiesbaden, GermanySchlachthofw. Support from Katy J Pearson
26-Mar-20Paris, FranceLe Boule Noirw. Support from Katy J Pearson
28-Mar-20Dublin, IrelandThe Grand Socialw. Support from Katy J Pearson
30-Mar-20Glasgow, UKSWG3 TV Studiow. Support from Katy J Pearson
31-Mar-20Manchester, UKAcademy 2w. Support from Katy J Pearson
01-Apr-20Bristol, UKSWXw. Support from Katy J Pearson
02-Apr-20London, UKElectric Ballroomw. Support from Katy J Pearson