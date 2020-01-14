Pinegrove just released the latest single off of their upcoming album, Marigold. Marigold is due out this Friday, January 17, 2020 though Rough Trade Records. See below to check out the song.
The band will be heading out on an extensive US and European tour to support the new release starting later next month, see below for the tour dates.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|16-Jan-20
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Sultan Room
|[sold out]
|17-Jan-20
|Woodstock, NY
|Levon Helm Studios
|[sold out]
|01-Feb-20
|Tucson, AZ
|Club Congress
|w. Support from LAKE
|03-Feb-20
|Phoenix, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|w. Support from LAKE
|04-Feb-20
|San Diego, CA
|The Music Box
|w. Support from LAKE
|05-Feb-20
|Los Angeles, CA
|Roxy
|w. Support from LAKE [sold out]
|07-Feb-20
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy & Harriet's
|w. Support from LAKE
|08-Feb-20
|Pomona, CA
|The Glasshouse
|w. Support from LAKE
|09-Feb-20
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|w. Support from LAKE
|10-Feb-20
|Sacramento, CA
|Harlow's
|w. Support from LAKE
|12-Feb-20
|Seattle, WA
|The Neptune
|w. Support from LAKE
|13-Feb-20
|Portland, OR
|Wonder Ballroom
|w. Support from LAKE
|15-Feb-20
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|The Complex
|w. Support from Whitney Ballen
|16-Feb-20
|Denver, CO
|Gothic
|w. Support from Whitney Ballen
|18-Feb-20
|Santa Fe, CA
|Meow Wolf
|w. Support from Whitney Ballen
|19-Feb-20
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace
|w. Support from Whitney Ballen
|21-Feb-20
|Austin, TX
|Emos
|w. Support from Whitney Ballen
|22-Feb-20
|Houston, TX
|White Oak
|w. Support from Whitney Ballen
|23-Feb-20
|Dallas, TX
|Trees
|w. Support from Whitney Ballen
|18-Mar-20
|London, UK
|Islington Assembly Hall
|[sold out]
|19-Mar-20
|Brussels, Belgium
|Botanique
|w. Support from Buck Meek (of Big Thief)
|20-Mar-20
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Paradiso Noord
|w. Support from Buck Meek (of Big Thief)
|21-Mar-20
|Berlin,Germany
|Lido
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|23-Mar-20
|Hamburg, Germany
|Hafenklang
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|24-Mar-20
|Cologne, Germany
|Gebäude 9
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|25-Mar-20
|Wiesbaden, Germany
|Schlachthof
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|26-Mar-20
|Paris, France
|Le Boule Noir
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|28-Mar-20
|Dublin, Ireland
|The Grand Social
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|30-Mar-20
|Glasgow, UK
|SWG3 TV Studio
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|31-Mar-20
|Manchester, UK
|Academy 2
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|01-Apr-20
|Bristol, UK
|SWX
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson
|02-Apr-20
|London, UK
|Electric Ballroom
|w. Support from Katy J Pearson