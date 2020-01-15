Iron Reagan's Skotis out of band following misconduct accusation, Skotis denies claims

Skotis has denied all misconduct. In part, he stated: "The one thing I can say with absolute certainty is that no part of this allegation is true." You can see all of the statements below. This is a developing story.

RVA_Restaurants twitter statement (various tweets compiled)

"Just found out the Cobra Cabana guys are opening a new pizza joint in Carver. Is this the time to talk about how Rob Skotis is a rapist and a serial harasser? Rob assaulted someone on tour in Philly. She came out about it and people in the hardcore scene here started to talk about it. His bandmades intimidated her back into silence, but other people started to come out about similar experiences. So he gets worried and starts asking friends if he needs a lawyer, admitting in the process that he gets drunk on tour and takes advantage of girls who like his very cool band. So now he owns a bar, and lives above it. And lucky for the ladies, if you get drunk in Cobra Cabana and need a bathroom, he'll invite you up and let you use his. The predatory behavior continues. This is something of an open secret around the restaurant and hardcore scenes. People know, and protect him because they like the scene or whatever. Let's not. Avoid Cobra Cabana. Enjoy your Sunday!"

Iron Reagan statement

"Effectively immediately Robert Skotis is no longer an active member of Iron Reagan. We apologize for our delayed response to the allegations against him and hope we haven't caused any further harm by not responding until now. We do not condone predatory behavior and would not knowingly associate ourselves with someone we felt was a threat or a danger to anyone. We encourage Rob to make a public statement to clarify this situation to us and the rest of the world."

Cobra Cabana statement

"As of 5:00pm today, Monday January 13th, 2020, The Cobra Consortium Corporation doing business as Cobra Cabana and Sliceoftheaction Corp doing business as Hot For Pizza has severed ALL ties with Robert Skotis. He is no longer employed at, no longer resides above Cobra, and as soon as the paperwork is finalized he will no longer be an owner of either company or business. We have always considered Cobra a safe haven and will continue to provide a safe place for everyone. We believe victims, we heard the allegations and the decision was made to immediately part ways. We cannot speak to the validity of the accusations, but we most certainly know that they have nothing to do with the remaining officers of the company. Looking forward, we do sincerely hope that everyone knows we will continue to provide and give back to the Carver community in the many ways that we have since we started. We love Richmond and continue to pledge our loyalty and commitment to making it a safer place for us all. Sincerely, Josh Novicki CC, HFP Herbie Abernethy CC, HFP Al Copeland, HFP"

Rob Skotis statement

"Dearest friends, As some of you know, I have recently been blindsided by a baseless attack from an anonymous twitter account. This is a nameless and faceless account, whose sole purpose is to smear local RVA business owners. Unfortunately, this slanderous accusation has created enough noise to cause me to be alienated from my beloved restaurant, and compelled me to at least temporarily step back from my role in Iron Reagan. This entire episode has been unspeakably painful and confusing. The one thing I can say with absolute certainty is that no part of this allegation is true. I strongly encourage everybody to consider the source of these fabrications and ask that you do not rush to judgement. Thank you friends and family, for continuing to support me through this difficult time. Love Rob"