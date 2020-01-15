Born Ruffians announce new album, video, and tour

Born Ruffians have announced their sixth full-length record. Juice will be out on April 3 and will be released on Yep Roc Records and the band’s own record label, Wavy Haze Records. Born Ruffians made the track listing for Juice available on their website and released a video for the lead single, “I Fall in Love Every Night”. The band will be hitting the road this spring with dates in Canada and Europe. Born Ruffians released Uncle, Duke, & The Chief on Yep Roc Records/Paper Bag Records in 2018. Check out the track listing, video and tour dates below.

Juice track listing:

  • I Fall in Love Every Night
  • Breathe
  • Dedication
  • The Poet (Can't Jam)
  • I'm Fine
  • Hey You (feat. Maddy Wilde)
  • Squeaky
  • Hazy Wave
  • Wavy Haze
DateVenueCity
Mar 12Meridian HallToronto, ON (w/Matthew Good, Ellevator)
Mar 21FirstOntario Concert HallHamilton, ON (w/Matthew Good, Ria Mae)
Mar 28Avening Community CallCreemore, ON
May 01Midland Cultural CentreMidland, ON
May 08Neat CafeBurnstown, ON
May 21Bumann & SOHNKöln, DE
May 22806qmDarmstadt, DE
May 23MolotowHamburg, DE
May 24PrivatclubBerlin, DE
May 25OstpolDresden, DE
May 27MillaMunich, DE
May 28Café MerlinStuttgart, DE
May 29Sedel ClubLucerne, CH
May 30Point EphemereParis, FR
Jun 02Colours HoxtonLondon, UK
Jun 03Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Jun 04Soup KitchenManchester, UK
Jun 05The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Jun 06Sneaky Pete'sEdinburgh, UK