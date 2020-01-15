Born Ruffians announce new album, video, and tour

Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley
Born Ruffians have announced their sixth full-length record. Juice will be out on April 3 and will be released on Yep Roc Records and the band’s own record label, Wavy Haze Records. Born Ruffians made the track listing for Juice available on their website and released a video for the lead single, “I Fall in Love Every Night”. The band will be hitting the road this spring with dates in Canada and Europe. Born Ruffians released Uncle, Duke, & The Chief on Yep Roc Records/Paper Bag Records in 2018. Check out the track listing, video and tour dates below.
Juice track listing:
- I Fall in Love Every Night
- Breathe
- Dedication
- The Poet (Can't Jam)
- I'm Fine
- Hey You (feat. Maddy Wilde)
- Squeaky
- Hazy Wave
- Wavy Haze
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 12
|Meridian Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/Matthew Good, Ellevator)
|Mar 21
|FirstOntario Concert Hall
|Hamilton, ON (w/Matthew Good, Ria Mae)
|Mar 28
|Avening Community Call
|Creemore, ON
|May 01
|Midland Cultural Centre
|Midland, ON
|May 08
|Neat Cafe
|Burnstown, ON
|May 21
|Bumann & SOHN
|Köln, DE
|May 22
|806qm
|Darmstadt, DE
|May 23
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|May 24
|Privatclub
|Berlin, DE
|May 25
|Ostpol
|Dresden, DE
|May 27
|Milla
|Munich, DE
|May 28
|Café Merlin
|Stuttgart, DE
|May 29
|Sedel Club
|Lucerne, CH
|May 30
|Point Ephemere
|Paris, FR
|Jun 02
|Colours Hoxton
|London, UK
|Jun 03
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 04
|Soup Kitchen
|Manchester, UK
|Jun 05
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 06
|Sneaky Pete's
|Edinburgh, UK