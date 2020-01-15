Born Ruffians announce new album, video, and tour

Born Ruffians have announced their sixth full-length record. Juice will be out on April 3 and will be released on Yep Roc Records and the band’s own record label, Wavy Haze Records. Born Ruffians made the track listing for Juice available on their website and released a video for the lead single, “I Fall in Love Every Night”. The band will be hitting the road this spring with dates in Canada and Europe. Born Ruffians released Uncle, Duke, & The Chief on Yep Roc Records/Paper Bag Records in 2018. Check out the track listing, video and tour dates below.

Juice track listing: