Cali based punks The Bombpops have announced their second full length album and released the first single from the new album. The album is called Death in Venice Beach and is due out March 13, 2020 through Fat Wreck Chords. See below to watch the video for "Notre Dame".
The band will be touring this spring to support the release.
Tracklising
1. Dearly Departed
2. Double Arrows Down
3. Zero Remorse
4. Notre Dame
5. Sad to Me
6. Can't Come Clean
7. Blood Pact
8. In the Doghouse
9. 13 Stories Down
10. Radio Silence
11. House on Fire
12. Southbound Stranger