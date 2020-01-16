Philly based rock band Sheer Mag is heading on tour with Young Guv this spring, see below for the dates. Tickets to this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. Sheer Mag will be touring to support the release of A Distant Call .
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Mon April 27
|Baltimore,MD
|Ottobar (NO Young Guv)
|Tue April 28
|Richmond,VA
|Gallery 5
|Thu April 30
|Louisville, KY
|Zanzabar
|Fri May 1
|Nashville,TN
|Mercy Lounge
|Sat May 2
|Memphis, TN
|Beale St Festival
|Sun May 3
|Fayetteville,AR
|Smoke And Barrel
|Tue May 5
|Lawrence, Kansas
|White Schoolhouse
|Wed May 6
|St Louis,MO
|Off Broadway
|Thu May 7
|Milwaukee,WI
|Cactus Club
|Fri May 8
|Chicago,IL
|Empty Bottle
|Sat May 9
|Grand Rapids , MI
|The Pyramid Scheme
|Sun May 10
|Cincinnati,OH
|Woodward Theater
|Mon May 11
|Columbus, OH
|Rumba Cafe
|Tue May 12
|Cleveland, OH
|Now Thats Class (NO Young Guv)
|Wed May 13
|Pittsburgh,PA
|Spirit Lodge
|Fri May 15
|Philly
|Boot and Saddle
|Sat May 16
|Philly
|Boot and Saddle