Sheer Mag/Young Guv (Midwest and East Coast)

Sheer Mag/Young Guv (Midwest and East Coast)
by Tours

Philly based rock band Sheer Mag is heading on tour with Young Guv this spring, see below for the dates. Tickets to this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. Sheer Mag will be touring to support the release of A Distant Call .

DateLocationVenue
Mon April 27Baltimore,MDOttobar (NO Young Guv)
Tue April 28Richmond,VAGallery 5
Thu April 30Louisville, KYZanzabar
Fri May 1Nashville,TNMercy Lounge
Sat May 2Memphis, TNBeale St Festival
Sun May 3Fayetteville,ARSmoke And Barrel
Tue May 5Lawrence, KansasWhite Schoolhouse
Wed May 6St Louis,MOOff Broadway
Thu May 7Milwaukee,WICactus Club
Fri May 8Chicago,ILEmpty Bottle
Sat May 9Grand Rapids , MIThe Pyramid Scheme
Sun May 10Cincinnati,OHWoodward Theater
Mon May 11Columbus, OHRumba Cafe
Tue May 12Cleveland, OHNow Thats Class (NO Young Guv)
Wed May 13Pittsburgh,PASpirit Lodge
Fri May 15PhillyBoot and Saddle
Sat May 16PhillyBoot and Saddle