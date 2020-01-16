Off With Their Heads / Slingshot Dakota (Western US)

by Tours

Off With Their Heads and Slingshot Dakota is heading back out on the road together this spring. This is the first tour announcement since their accident in Vancouver this past October.

See below to view the tour dates.

DateLocationVenue
THU, MARCH 12THOklahoma City, OK89th Street - OKC
FRI, MARCH 13THDallas, TXThree Links Deep Ellum
SAT, MARCH 14THHouston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
SUN, MARCH 15THSan Antonio, TXVibes Event Center
WED, MARCH 18THScottsdale, AZPub Rock Live
THU, MARCH 19THLas Vegas, NVEvel Pie
FRI, MARCH 20THSan Diego, CASoda Bar
SAT, MARCH 21STSan Pedro, CAThe Sardine
SUN, MARCH 22NDLos Angeles, CABootleg Theater
WED, MARCH 25THSan Francisco, CABottom Of the Hill
THU, MARCH 26THSacramento, CAMidtown Barfly
SAT, MARCH 28THPortland, ORDante's
SUN, MARCH 29THSeattle, WAClock-Out Lounge
WED, APRIL 1STDenver, COMarquis Theater
THU, APRIL 2NDLawrence, KSThe Bottleneck
FRI, APRIL 3RDSt. Louis, MORed Flag
SAT, APRIL 4THChicago, ILBeat Kitchen