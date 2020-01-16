Off With Their Heads and Slingshot Dakota is heading back out on the road together this spring. This is the first tour announcement since their accident in Vancouver this past October.
See below to view the tour dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|THU, MARCH 12TH
|Oklahoma City, OK
|89th Street - OKC
|FRI, MARCH 13TH
|Dallas, TX
|Three Links Deep Ellum
|SAT, MARCH 14TH
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|SUN, MARCH 15TH
|San Antonio, TX
|Vibes Event Center
|WED, MARCH 18TH
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Pub Rock Live
|THU, MARCH 19TH
|Las Vegas, NV
|Evel Pie
|FRI, MARCH 20TH
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|SAT, MARCH 21ST
|San Pedro, CA
|The Sardine
|SUN, MARCH 22ND
|Los Angeles, CA
|Bootleg Theater
|WED, MARCH 25TH
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom Of the Hill
|THU, MARCH 26TH
|Sacramento, CA
|Midtown Barfly
|SAT, MARCH 28TH
|Portland, OR
|Dante's
|SUN, MARCH 29TH
|Seattle, WA
|Clock-Out Lounge
|WED, APRIL 1ST
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|THU, APRIL 2ND
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|FRI, APRIL 3RD
|St. Louis, MO
|Red Flag
|SAT, APRIL 4TH
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen