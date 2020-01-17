Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”

Green Day have released a video for “Oh Yeah!,” off Father of all Motherfuckers out February 7 on Reprise Records. Green Day will be co-headlining the Hella Mega Tour this summer along with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. The Interrupters will be playing the tour as support. Green Day released Revolution Radio in 2016 on Reprise. Check the video and tour dates out below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 13Paris La Defense ArenaParis, FR
Jun 14StadsparkGroningen, NL
Jun 17Antwerps SportpaleisAntwerp, BE
Jun 19Rock for People (Single Day TBA)Hradec Králové, CZ
Jun 21Ernst-Happel StadionVienna, AT
Jun 24Bellahouston ParkGlasgow, UK
Jun 26London StadiumLondon, UK
Jun 27John Smith's StadiumHuddersfield, UK
Jun 29RDS StadiumDublin, IR
Jul 17T-Mobile ParkSeattle, WA
Jul 21Oracle ParkSan Francisco, CA
Jul 24Petco ParkSan Diego, CA
Jul 25Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CA
Jul 28DICK'S Sporting Goods ParkCommerce City, CO
Jul 31Globe Life FieldDallas, TX
Aug 01Minute Maid ParkHouston, TX
Aug 05Hard Rock StadiumMiami Beach, FL
Aug 06TIAA Bank FieldJacksonville, FL
Aug 08SunTrust ParkAtlanta, GA
Aug 11Target FieldMinneapolis, MN
Aug 13Wrigley FieldChicago, IL
Aug 15PNC ParkPittsburgh, PA
Aug 16Hersheypark StadiumHershey, PA
Aug 19Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
Aug 21Nationals ParkWashington, DC
Aug 22Citi FieldNew York, NY
Aug 24Rogers CentreToronto, ON
Aug 27Fenway ParkBoston, MA
Aug 29Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PA