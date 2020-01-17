Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley Warner Music Group Videos
Green Day have released a video for “Oh Yeah!,” off Father of all Motherfuckers out February 7 on Reprise Records. Green Day will be co-headlining the Hella Mega Tour this summer along with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. The Interrupters will be playing the tour as support. Green Day released Revolution Radio in 2016 on Reprise. Check the video and tour dates out below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 13
|Paris La Defense Arena
|Paris, FR
|Jun 14
|Stadspark
|Groningen, NL
|Jun 17
|Antwerps Sportpaleis
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 19
|Rock for People (Single Day TBA)
|Hradec Králové, CZ
|Jun 21
|Ernst-Happel Stadion
|Vienna, AT
|Jun 24
|Bellahouston Park
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 26
|London Stadium
|London, UK
|Jun 27
|John Smith's Stadium
|Huddersfield, UK
|Jun 29
|RDS Stadium
|Dublin, IR
|Jul 17
|T-Mobile Park
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 21
|Oracle Park
|San Francisco, CA
|Jul 24
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 25
|Dodger Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 28
|DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
|Commerce City, CO
|Jul 31
|Globe Life Field
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 01
|Minute Maid Park
|Houston, TX
|Aug 05
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Beach, FL
|Aug 06
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville, FL
|Aug 08
|SunTrust Park
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 11
|Target Field
|Minneapolis, MN
|Aug 13
|Wrigley Field
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 15
|PNC Park
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Aug 16
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Hershey, PA
|Aug 19
|Comerica Park
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 21
|Nationals Park
|Washington, DC
|Aug 22
|Citi Field
|New York, NY
|Aug 24
|Rogers Centre
|Toronto, ON
|Aug 27
|Fenway Park
|Boston, MA
|Aug 29
|Citizens Bank Park
|Philadelphia, PA