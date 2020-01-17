Dead Bars (EU)

by Tours

Seattle punks Dead Bars is heading to Europe this spring to play a few shows surrounding their already announced appearance at No Reason Fest in Italy. Guerilla Poubelle will be joining them on select dates, see below. Dead Bars released Regulars in 2019.

DateLocationVenue
17.04.2020FR ST ETIENNELe Clapier (w/ Guerilla Poubelle)
18.04.2020FR MONTOELLIERTB (w/ Guerilla Poubelle)
19.04.2020FR ARGELES-GAZOSTLe Café du Stade (w/ Guerilla Poubelle)
20.04.2020FR LYONLa Marquise
21.04.2020FR CHAMBERYLe Brin de Zinc
22.04.2020CH SALAVAUXLE TROU
23.04.2020DE SAARBRÜCKENHorst
24.04.2020DE STUTTGARTHell Fest Pre Show
25.04.2020IT MEZZAGONo Reason Fest