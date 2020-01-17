Seattle punks Dead Bars is heading to Europe this spring to play a few shows surrounding their already announced appearance at No Reason Fest in Italy. Guerilla Poubelle will be joining them on select dates, see below. Dead Bars released Regulars in 2019.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|17.04.2020
|FR ST ETIENNE
|Le Clapier (w/ Guerilla Poubelle)
|18.04.2020
|FR MONTOELLIER
|TB (w/ Guerilla Poubelle)
|19.04.2020
|FR ARGELES-GAZOST
|Le Café du Stade (w/ Guerilla Poubelle)
|20.04.2020
|FR LYON
|La Marquise
|21.04.2020
|FR CHAMBERY
|Le Brin de Zinc
|22.04.2020
|CH SALAVAUX
|LE TROU
|23.04.2020
|DE SAARBRÜCKEN
|Horst
|24.04.2020
|DE STUTTGART
|Hell Fest Pre Show
|25.04.2020
|IT MEZZAGO
|No Reason Fest