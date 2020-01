Napalm Death just announced the release of a new 7-inch. "Logic Ravaged by Brute force" is out February 7 via Century media. The b-side is a Sonic Youth cover, "White Kross." The band also stated that they will release a new album soon, by describing the 7-inch as a "Little preview of the new album soon…" The band released Apex Predator - Easy Meat in 2015.