Laura Jane Grace records demos

Against Me!
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Per a tweet on her personal Twitter account, Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has made the cryptic announcement "17 demos recorded in 5 days," which was accompanied by a GIF of Bruce Lee from the film Enter the Dragon. The post does not contain any other indication of which particular act LJG is recording demos for. PN has reached out for comment and will update this post should more information become available.

AM! will be touring the USA this spring. You can check out LJG's tweet, and those tour dates, below.

datecityvenue
Fri Dec 13 2019Buffalo, NYBuffalo RiverWorks
Sun Dec 29 2019Austin, TXMohawk Austin
Tue Dec 31 2019Denver, COSummit Music Hall
Wed Mar 11 2020Holyoke, MAGateway City Arts
Thu Mar 12 2020Portland, MEPort City Music Hall
Fri Mar 13 2020Pawtucket, RIThe Met
Sat Mar 14 2020South Burlington, VTHigher Ground
Tue Mar 17 2020State College, PARe//Bar
Wed Mar 18 2020Millvale, PAMr. Small's Theatre
Thu Mar 19 2020Richmond, VAThe Broadberry
Fri Mar 20 2020Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall
Sat Mar 21 2020Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel
Sun Mar 22 2020Charlotte, NCThe Underground - Fillmore Charlotte
Tue Mar 24 2020Fort Lauderdale, FLCulture Room
Wed Mar 25 2020St Augustine, FLBackyard Stage at St Aug
Thu Mar 26 2020Orlando, FLThe Social
Fri Mar 27 2020Tampa, FLCrowbar
Sat Mar 28 2020Pensacola, FLVinyl Music Hall
Sun Mar 29 2020New Orleans, LARepublic NOLA
Tue Mar 31 2020Jackson, MSDuling Hall
Wed Apr 01 2020Birmingham, ALSaturn
Thu Apr 02 2020Athens, GA40 Watt Club
Sat Apr 04 2020Atlantic City, NJThe Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival