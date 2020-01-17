Laura Jane Grace records demos

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley
Per a tweet on her personal Twitter account, Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has made the cryptic announcement "17 demos recorded in 5 days," which was accompanied by a GIF of Bruce Lee from the film Enter the Dragon. The post does not contain any other indication of which particular act LJG is recording demos for. PN has reached out for comment and will update this post should more information become available.
AM! will be touring the USA this spring. You can check out LJG's tweet, and those tour dates, below.
17 demos recorded in 5 days pic.twitter.com/FBiA5tZ1C4
— Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) January 17, 2020
|date
|city
|venue
|Fri Dec 13 2019
|Buffalo, NY
|Buffalo RiverWorks
|Sun Dec 29 2019
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk Austin
|Tue Dec 31 2019
|Denver, CO
|Summit Music Hall
|Wed Mar 11 2020
|Holyoke, MA
|Gateway City Arts
|Thu Mar 12 2020
|Portland, ME
|Port City Music Hall
|Fri Mar 13 2020
|Pawtucket, RI
|The Met
|Sat Mar 14 2020
|South Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground
|Tue Mar 17 2020
|State College, PA
|Re//Bar
|Wed Mar 18 2020
|Millvale, PA
|Mr. Small's Theatre
|Thu Mar 19 2020
|Richmond, VA
|The Broadberry
|Fri Mar 20 2020
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|Sat Mar 21 2020
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|Sun Mar 22 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|The Underground - Fillmore Charlotte
|Tue Mar 24 2020
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Culture Room
|Wed Mar 25 2020
|St Augustine, FL
|Backyard Stage at St Aug
|Thu Mar 26 2020
|Orlando, FL
|The Social
|Fri Mar 27 2020
|Tampa, FL
|Crowbar
|Sat Mar 28 2020
|Pensacola, FL
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Sun Mar 29 2020
|New Orleans, LA
|Republic NOLA
|Tue Mar 31 2020
|Jackson, MS
|Duling Hall
|Wed Apr 01 2020
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn
|Thu Apr 02 2020
|Athens, GA
|40 Watt Club
|Sat Apr 04 2020
|Atlantic City, NJ
|The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival