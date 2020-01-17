Laura Jane Grace records demos

Per a tweet on her personal Twitter account, Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has made the cryptic announcement "17 demos recorded in 5 days," which was accompanied by a GIF of Bruce Lee from the film Enter the Dragon. The post does not contain any other indication of which particular act LJG is recording demos for. PN has reached out for comment and will update this post should more information become available.

AM! will be touring the USA this spring. You can check out LJG's tweet, and those tour dates, below.