Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley Fat Wreck Chords Videos
Australian punk band The Chats have released a video for their single “The Clap” off their debut album High Risk Behaviour, which will be out March 27 on Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia. The band is set to tour America this spring and Europe in Autumn with Mean Jeans and Thick Records this spring and fall. The Chats released the Pub Feed 7-inch on Bargain Bin Records in 2019. See the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr10
|Coachella
|Indio, CA
|Apr 11
|The UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 12
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento, CA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 13
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 14
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 17
|Coachella
|Indio, CA
|Apr 18
|Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 19
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 20
|Meow Wolf
|Santa Fe, NM (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 22
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 23
|Emo’s
|Austin, TX (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 24
|Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
|Houston, TX (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 26
|Marquis Theatre
|Denver, CO (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 28
|Amsterdam Bar & Hall
|St Paul, MN (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 29
|House of Blues
|Chicago, IL (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Apr 30
|Exit/In
|Nashville, TN (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|May 01
|Buckhead Theatre
|Atlanta, GA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|May 02
|Epicenter Festival
|Charlotte, NC
|May 03
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Washington, DC (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|May 05
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|May 06
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|May 07
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
|Oct 07
|Melkweg Max
|Amsterdam, BL
|Oct 10
|Maroquinerie
|Paris, FR
|Oct 11
|Gloria
|Cologne, DE
|Oct 12
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|Oct 13
|Festsaal Kreuzberg
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 16
|1865
|Southampton, UK
|Oct 17
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Oct 19
|Olympia
|Dublin, IE
|Oct 20
|Limelight
|Belfast, UK
|Oct 22
|Galvanizers
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 23
|O2 Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 24
|Boiler Shop
|Newcastle, UK
|Oct 25
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|Oct 26
|Dome
|Brighton, UK
|Oct 27
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 28
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Oct 29
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK