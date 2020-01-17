Australian punk band The Chats have released a video for their single “The Clap” off their debut album High Risk Behaviour, which will be out March 27 on Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia. The band is set to tour America this spring and Europe in Autumn with Mean Jeans and Thick Records this spring and fall. The Chats released the Pub Feed 7-inch on Bargain Bin Records in 2019. See the video and tour dates below.