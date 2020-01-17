The Chats announce new album and video, plus 2020 tour dates

The Chats
Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Fat Wreck Chords Videos

Australian punk band The Chats have released a video for their single “The Clap” off their debut album High Risk Behaviour, which will be out March 27 on Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia. The band is set to tour America this spring and Europe in Autumn with Mean Jeans and Thick Records this spring and fall. The Chats released the Pub Feed 7-inch on Bargain Bin Records in 2019. See the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr10CoachellaIndio, CA
Apr 11The UC TheatreBerkeley, CA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 12Ace of SpadesSacramento, CA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 13Crystal BallroomPortland, OR (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 14El CorazonSeattle, WA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 17CoachellaIndio, CA
Apr 18Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 19Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 20Meow WolfSanta Fe, NM (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 22House of BluesDallas, TX (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 23Emo’sAustin, TX (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 24Bronze Peacock at House of BluesHouston, TX (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 26Marquis TheatreDenver, CO (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 28Amsterdam Bar & HallSt Paul, MN (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 29House of BluesChicago, IL (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Apr 30Exit/InNashville, TN (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
May 01Buckhead TheatreAtlanta, GA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
May 02Epicenter FestivalCharlotte, NC
May 03The Fillmore Silver SpringWashington, DC (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
May 05Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
May 06Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
May 07WarsawBrooklyn, NY (w/Mean Jeans and Thick)
Oct 07Melkweg MaxAmsterdam, BL
Oct 10MaroquinerieParis, FR
Oct 11GloriaCologne, DE
Oct 12GruenspanHamburg, DE
Oct 13Festsaal KreuzbergBerlin, DE
Oct 161865Southampton, UK
Oct 17Rock CityNottingham, UK
Oct 19OlympiaDublin, IE
Oct 20LimelightBelfast, UK
Oct 22GalvanizersGlasgow, UK
Oct 23O2 AcademyManchester, UK
Oct 24Boiler ShopNewcastle, UK
Oct 25StylusLeeds, UK
Oct 26DomeBrighton, UK
Oct 27O2 AcademyBristol, UK
Oct 28Electric BrixtonLondon, UK
Oct 29Electric BrixtonLondon, UK