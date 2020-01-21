Vinny Value, NY hardcore veteran drummer, has passed on. He was the back of such notable acts as Warzone, Grey Area, Kill Your Idols, and more. Kill Your Idols posted the news, see below.
The Punknews staff sends it's condolences to Vinny's family and friends.
Vinnie was loved. We loved him, and he was beloved anywhere we went. Vinnie loved people, too. And his light was spread all over the world in his music and his travels with NRSV, Warzone, Grey Area, KYI, SSSP, and more. Vinnie had a large personality, the only drummer we ever knew that was also a frontman from behind the drums. We’ll never forget him. Vinnie was also a husband and father.. please pray or send PMA in the direction of his family. And thank you to everyone who has expressed your condolences. Rest In Peace, brother Vinnie Value❤️