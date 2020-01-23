We are please to present to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for North Carolina based punk supergroup Personality Cult. The track is called "Telephone" and it is the latest from their Dirtnap Records release titled New Arrows. The album was engineered by Jeff Burkee (Marked Men and Radioactivity) and is available now for pre-order.

Personality Cult features members of Paint Fumes, Last Year’s Men, Natural Causes, Bass Drum Of Death, Missing Pages, Mind Spiders, Sweet Talk, Sweet Knives and much more. See below to check out the track.