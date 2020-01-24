Interrupters to record this February

In a recent interview with Kerrang!, Aimee Interrupter stated that The Interrupters will be recording this February. As before, Tim Armstrong will serve as producer. She stated: "At the end of February we’re going into the studio with [producer and Rancid frontman] Tim Armstrong again. The UK dates we have coming up in January and February will be the last shows of the Fight The Good Fight tour. It’s gonna be a big finale for us. While touring we’ve also been writing non-stop. That means we have a lot of material to get down. We can’t wait to bring everything together to complete the puzzle." You can read the full interview here.

The band released Fight The Good Fight in 2018.