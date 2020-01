Drunk Dial is a series of 7-inch singles where bands write and record two tracks while inebriated. The Hound of Love, featuring Andrew Bassett of Mean Jeans, released volume four last year.

Installment number five will feature Portland's Cry Babe. The A-side is an original called "A romance of many dimensions" and the B-side is a cover of Hole's "Violet." The physical version is out now. You can stream the tracks below.