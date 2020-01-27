Young Guv are heading out on tour late next month with White Reaper and Spiritual Cramp. The band will also be touring with Sheer Mag in the spring. Check those dates out here Sheer Mag/Young Guv (Midwest and East Coast) Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019 on Run For Cover Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 28
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|Feb 29
|Villians
|Windsor, ON
|Mar 01
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE
|Mar 02
|Parker 2
|Kansas City, MO
|Mar 03
|Lost Lake
|Denver, CO (w/Spiritual Cramp)
|Mar 04
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Spiritual Cramp)
|Mar 05
|TBA
|Reno, NV (w/Spiritual Cramp)
|Mar 06
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA (w/Spiritual Cramp)
|Mar 07
|Programme
|Fullerton, CA (w/Spiritual Cramp)
|Mar 08
|Zebulon
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Spiritual Cramp)
|Mar 09
|Che Cafe
|San Diego, CA (w/Spiritual Cramp)
|Mar 10
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Spiritual Cramp)
|Mar 12
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM (w/White Reaper)
|Mar 14
|89th Street
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/White Reaper)
|Mar 15
|TBA
|Memphis, TN
|Mar 16
|Masquerade Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 17
|New Brooklyn Tavern
|West Columbia, SC (w/White Reaper)
|Mar 18
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/White Reaper)
|Mar 19
|TBA
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 20
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD (w/White Reaper)
|Mar 21
|Wonder Bar
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/White Reaper)
|Mar 22
|Great Scott
|Boston, MA
|Mar 24
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY (w/White Reaper)
|Mar 26
|Symposium
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 27
|Southgate House Revival
|Newport, KY (w/White Reaper)
|Mar 28
|The Burl
|Lexington, KY (w/White Reaper)