Young Guv announce tour with Spiritual Cramp and White Reaper

Young Guv
by Tours

Young Guv are heading out on tour late next month with White Reaper and Spiritual Cramp. The band will also be touring with Sheer Mag in the spring. Check those dates out here Sheer Mag/Young Guv (Midwest and East Coast) Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019 on Run For Cover Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 28The GarrisonToronto, ON
Feb 29VilliansWindsor, ON
Mar 01SlowdownOmaha, NE
Mar 02Parker 2Kansas City, MO
Mar 03Lost LakeDenver, CO (w/Spiritual Cramp)
Mar 04Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT (w/Spiritual Cramp)
Mar 05TBAReno, NV (w/Spiritual Cramp)
Mar 06Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA (w/Spiritual Cramp)
Mar 07ProgrammeFullerton, CA (w/Spiritual Cramp)
Mar 08ZebulonLos Angeles, CA (w/Spiritual Cramp)
Mar 09Che CafeSan Diego, CA (w/Spiritual Cramp)
Mar 10Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ (w/Spiritual Cramp)
Mar 12LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM (w/White Reaper)
Mar 1489th StreetOklahoma City, OK (w/White Reaper)
Mar 15TBAMemphis, TN
Mar 16Masquerade PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Mar 17New Brooklyn TavernWest Columbia, SC (w/White Reaper)
Mar 18Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC (w/White Reaper)
Mar 19TBARichmond, VA
Mar 20Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD (w/White Reaper)
Mar 21Wonder BarAsbury Park, NJ (w/White Reaper)
Mar 22Great ScottBoston, MA
Mar 24Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY (w/White Reaper)
Mar 26SymposiumCleveland, OH
Mar 27Southgate House RevivalNewport, KY (w/White Reaper)
Mar 28The BurlLexington, KY (w/White Reaper)