Reed Mullin of Corrosion of Conformity has passed away
by In Memoriam

Unfortunately, Reed Mullin of Corrosion of Conformity has passed away. He was 53. The band issued a statement: "“It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and always will be. Lets all take a moment…” The cause of death was not revealed. However, Mullin had been suffering from heart issues over the past few years. Mullin has a founding member of the band in 1982. He played with them from 1982-2001 and 2010-2020. Punknews sends our condolesnces to Mullin's family, friends, and fans.