Steel Stud is the new project fronted by Ryan Manhole. Manhole has previously recorded dozens of Brony-centric, Ramonescore albums, including Clop ’Til You Drop which was credited to his Big Moose Manholington persona.

As Steel Stud, he just released a video for "Comb on Now." That's off his latest album The Last Unicorn Fucker (He released about 19 albums, Eps, and singles in 2019). Check out the video and full album below.