Teenage Bottlerocket will be playing shows in the Midwest and in Canada this April with Tightwire. The two bands will also be touring together next month in the Southeastern US.
Teenage Bottlerocket released Stay Rad! in 2019 and Tightwire released Six Feet Deep in 2018.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Fri, APR 10
|Exit Inn
|Nashville, TN
|Sat, APR 11
|Chop Shop (W/ Brendan Kelly
|Chicago, IL
|Sun, APR 12
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Mon, APR 13
|Night Shop
|Bloomington, IL
|Tue, APR 14
|Pyramid Scheme (W. The Lippies)
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Wed, APR 15
|Call The Office
|London, Canada
|Thu, APR 16
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, Canada
|Fri, APR 17
|Foufounes Électriques
|Montreal, Canada
|Sat, APR 18
|Rock Café Le Stage
|Trois-rivières, Canada
|Sun, APR 19
|L'anti Bar & Spectacles
|Ville De Québec, Canada