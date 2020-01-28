Teenage Bottlerocket/Tightwire (Midwest and Canada)

by Tours

Teenage Bottlerocket will be playing shows in the Midwest and in Canada this April with Tightwire. The two bands will also be touring together next month in the Southeastern US.

Teenage Bottlerocket released Stay Rad! in 2019 and Tightwire released Six Feet Deep in 2018.

DateVenueLocation
Fri, APR 10Exit InnNashville, TN
Sat, APR 11Chop Shop (W/ Brendan KellyChicago, IL
Sun, APR 12X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Mon, APR 13Night ShopBloomington, IL
Tue, APR 14Pyramid Scheme (W. The Lippies)Grand Rapids, MI
Wed, APR 15Call The OfficeLondon, Canada
Thu, APR 16Dominion TavernOttawa, Canada
Fri, APR 17Foufounes ÉlectriquesMontreal, Canada
Sat, APR 18Rock Café Le StageTrois-rivières, Canada
Sun, APR 19L'anti Bar & SpectaclesVille De Québec, Canada