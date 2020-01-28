British gothic punks Creeper have released a lyric video for their single “Annabelle” off their upcoming album Sex, Death & the Infinite Void which will be out May 22 on Roadrunner Records. The band will be hitting the road in the UK with Holding Absence and Wargasm in April. Creeper released Eternity, In Your Arms in 2017 on Roadrunner Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.