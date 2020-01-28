Wolf Parade tour (North America & EU)

Wolf Parade
by Sub Pop Tours

Wolf Parade have just launched a tour with Land of Talk and Jo Passed. The band is touring in support of their new album Thin Mind, which was released January 25 on Sub Pop Records. Wolf Parade released Cry Cry Cry on Sub Pop Records in 2017.

DateVenueCity
JAN 29The FillmoreSan Francisco, CA (w/Land of Talk)
JAN 30Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA (w/Land of Talk)
JAN 31Belly Up TavernSolana Beach, CA (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 01191 TooleTucson, AZ (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 03Mohawk AustinAustin, TX (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 04TreesDallas, TX (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 05Tower TheatreOklahoma City, OK (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 07Meow WolfSanta Fe, NM (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 08Gothic TheatreEnglewood, CO (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 09The Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 11The ShowboxSeattle, WA (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 12Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC (w/Land of Talk)
FEB 16Thalia HallChicago, IL (w/Jo Passed)
FEB 17London Music HallLondon, ON (w/Jo Passed)
FEB 18Mod Club TheatreToronto, ON (w/Jo Passed)
FEB 19Mod Club TheatreToronto, ON (w/Jo Passed)
FEB 21Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Jo Passed)
FEB 229:30 ClubWashington, DC (w/Jo Passed)
FEB 23Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA (w/Jo Passed)
FEB 24Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY (w/Jo Passed)
MAR 02Tivoli VredenburgUtrecht, NL
MAR 03KnustHamburg, DE
MAR 04GretchenBerlin, DE
MAR 06Club VoltaKöln, DE
MAR 07Bogen FZurich, CH
MAR 08RotondesLuxembourg, LU
MAR 09Petit BainParis, FR
MAR 10Le BotaniqueBruxelles, BE
MAR 11The DomeLondon, UK
MAR 13TheklaBristol, UK
MAR 14YesManchester, UK
MAR 15The Button FactoryDublin, IE