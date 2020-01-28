Wolf Parade have just launched a tour with Land of Talk and Jo Passed. The band is touring in support of their new album Thin Mind, which was released January 25 on Sub Pop Records. Wolf Parade released Cry Cry Cry on Sub Pop Records in 2017.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|JAN 29
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, CA (w/Land of Talk)
|JAN 30
|Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Land of Talk)
|JAN 31
|Belly Up Tavern
|Solana Beach, CA (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 01
|191 Toole
|Tucson, AZ (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 03
|Mohawk Austin
|Austin, TX (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 04
|Trees
|Dallas, TX (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 05
|Tower Theatre
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 07
|Meow Wolf
|Santa Fe, NM (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 08
|Gothic Theatre
|Englewood, CO (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 09
|The Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 11
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 12
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC (w/Land of Talk)
|FEB 16
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Jo Passed)
|FEB 17
|London Music Hall
|London, ON (w/Jo Passed)
|FEB 18
|Mod Club Theatre
|Toronto, ON (w/Jo Passed)
|FEB 19
|Mod Club Theatre
|Toronto, ON (w/Jo Passed)
|FEB 21
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Jo Passed)
|FEB 22
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC (w/Jo Passed)
|FEB 23
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA (w/Jo Passed)
|FEB 24
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Jo Passed)
|MAR 02
|Tivoli Vredenburg
|Utrecht, NL
|MAR 03
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|MAR 04
|Gretchen
|Berlin, DE
|MAR 06
|Club Volta
|Köln, DE
|MAR 07
|Bogen F
|Zurich, CH
|MAR 08
|Rotondes
|Luxembourg, LU
|MAR 09
|Petit Bain
|Paris, FR
|MAR 10
|Le Botanique
|Bruxelles, BE
|MAR 11
|The Dome
|London, UK
|MAR 13
|Thekla
|Bristol, UK
|MAR 14
|Yes
|Manchester, UK
|MAR 15
|The Button Factory
|Dublin, IE