City and Colour will be hitting the road in the U.S this May with Katie Pruitt after his Europe and Australia tour. Check those dates out here City and Colour (Europe and Australia). City and Colour released A Pill for Loneliness in 2019 on Still Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 12
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 13
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore, MD
|May 15
|Count Basie Theatre
|Red Bank, NJ
|May 16
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 18
|Broadway Theatre at UPAC
|Kingston, NY
|May 19
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|May 21
|Calvin Theatre
|Northampton, MA
|May 22
|The State Theatre
|Portland, ME
|May 28
|State Theatre of Ithaca
|Ithaca, NY
|May 29
|The Rapids Theatre
|Niagara Falls, NY