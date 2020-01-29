City and Colour announce tour dates (US)

by Tours

City and Colour will be hitting the road in the U.S this May with Katie Pruitt after his Europe and Australia tour. Check those dates out here City and Colour (Europe and Australia). City and Colour released A Pill for Loneliness in 2019 on Still Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 12Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA
May 13Rams Head Live!Baltimore, MD
May 15Count Basie TheatreRed Bank, NJ
May 16Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
May 18Broadway Theatre at UPACKingston, NY
May 19College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
May 21Calvin TheatreNorthampton, MA
May 22The State TheatrePortland, ME
May 28State Theatre of IthacaIthaca, NY
May 29The Rapids TheatreNiagara Falls, NY