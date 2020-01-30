Tokyo Police Club announce tour

Canadian indie rockers Tokyo Police Club have announced a European tour in May. The band will also be touring Ontario in April. Tokyo Police Club released TPC in 2018 on Dine Alone Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 09Neat Coffee ShopBurnstown, ON
Apr 11125 Barton StHamilton, ON
Apr 16Midland Cultural CentreMidland, ON
Apr 17MaxwellsWaterloo, ON
Apr 18Avening Community CallCreemore, ON
May 12The FleeceBristol, UK
May 13The DomeLondon, UK
May 14Lending RoomLeeds, UK
May 15BroadcastGlasgow, UK
May 16Deaf InstituteManchester, UK
May 19MolotowHamburg, DE
May 20Muziekcentrum TrixAntwerpen, BE
May 21Yuca ClubCologne, DE
May 22MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
May 24Frannz-ClubBerlin, DE
May 25MEETFACTORYPrague, CZ
May 26Arena WienWien, AT
May 27Feierwerk OrangehouseMünchen, DE
May 28Konzerthaus SchüürLucerne, CH