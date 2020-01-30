Canadian indie rockers Tokyo Police Club have announced a European tour in May. The band will also be touring Ontario in April. Tokyo Police Club released TPC in 2018 on Dine Alone Records. Check out the dates below.
|Apr 09
|Neat Coffee Shop
|Burnstown, ON
|Apr 11
|125 Barton St
|Hamilton, ON
|Apr 16
|Midland Cultural Centre
|Midland, ON
|Apr 17
|Maxwells
|Waterloo, ON
|Apr 18
|Avening Community Call
|Creemore, ON
|May 12
|The Fleece
|Bristol, UK
|May 13
|The Dome
|London, UK
|May 14
|Lending Room
|Leeds, UK
|May 15
|Broadcast
|Glasgow, UK
|May 16
|Deaf Institute
|Manchester, UK
|May 19
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|May 20
|Muziekcentrum Trix
|Antwerpen, BE
|May 21
|Yuca Club
|Cologne, DE
|May 22
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|May 24
|Frannz-Club
|Berlin, DE
|May 25
|MEETFACTORY
|Prague, CZ
|May 26
|Arena Wien
|Wien, AT
|May 27
|Feierwerk Orangehouse
|München, DE
|May 28
|Konzerthaus Schüür
|Lucerne, CH