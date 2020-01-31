Sanction announce tour dates

Sanction
by Pure Noise Tours

American hardcore band Sanction will be touring the US and Canada starting next month along with Adrenaline, Dying Wish (band), Crow Killer, and Foreign Hands. Sanction released Broken In Refraction in 2019 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 14The KingslandBrooklyn, NY (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 15The Canal ClubRichmond, VA (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 16Local 506Chapel Hill, NC (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 18SoundbarOrlando, FL (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 19The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 20NighthawksJacksonville, FL (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 21Mid City BallroomBaton Rouge, LA (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 22Satellite BarHouston, TX (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 23Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 24RuinsDallas, TX (w/Adrenaline)
Feb 26The Nile UndergroundMesa, AZ (w/Dying Wish)
Feb 27American Legion Post 8Las Vegas, NV (w/Dying Wish)
Feb 28Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA (w/Dying Wish)
Feb 29924 GilmanBerkeley, CA (w/Dying Wish)
Mar 02Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Dying Wish)
Mar 03The FrontVancouver, BC (w/Dying Wish)
Mar 04The Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR (w/Dying Wish)
Mar 06Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 07Lost LakeDenver, CO (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 09Davey’s UptownKansas City, MO (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 10Gabe’sIowa City, IA (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 11Whiskey JunctionMinneapolis, MN (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 12Cobra LoungeChicago, IL (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 13The SanctuaryDetroit, MI (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 14Sneaky Dee’sToronto, ON (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 15Bar Le RitzMontreal, QC (w/Crow Killer)
Mar 17Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY (w/Foreign Hands)
Mar 18Fuze BoxAlbany, NY (w/Foreign Hands)
Mar 19The PalladiumWorcester, MA (w/Foreign Hands)
Mar 20Voltage LoungePhiladelphia, PA (w/Foreign Hands)
Mar 21Shakers PubOakdale, NY (w/Foreign Hands)