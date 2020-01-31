American hardcore band Sanction will be touring the US and Canada starting next month along with Adrenaline, Dying Wish (band), Crow Killer, and Foreign Hands. Sanction released Broken In Refraction in 2019 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 14
|The Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 15
|The Canal Club
|Richmond, VA (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 16
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 18
|Soundbar
|Orlando, FL (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 19
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 20
|Nighthawks
|Jacksonville, FL (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 21
|Mid City Ballroom
|Baton Rouge, LA (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 22
|Satellite Bar
|Houston, TX (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 23
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 24
|Ruins
|Dallas, TX (w/Adrenaline)
|Feb 26
|The Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ (w/Dying Wish)
|Feb 27
|American Legion Post 8
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Dying Wish)
|Feb 28
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA (w/Dying Wish)
|Feb 29
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA (w/Dying Wish)
|Mar 02
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Dying Wish)
|Mar 03
|The Front
|Vancouver, BC (w/Dying Wish)
|Mar 04
|The Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR (w/Dying Wish)
|Mar 06
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 07
|Lost Lake
|Denver, CO (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 09
|Davey’s Uptown
|Kansas City, MO (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 10
|Gabe’s
|Iowa City, IA (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 11
|Whiskey Junction
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 12
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 13
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 14
|Sneaky Dee’s
|Toronto, ON (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 15
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC (w/Crow Killer)
|Mar 17
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY (w/Foreign Hands)
|Mar 18
|Fuze Box
|Albany, NY (w/Foreign Hands)
|Mar 19
|The Palladium
|Worcester, MA (w/Foreign Hands)
|Mar 20
|Voltage Lounge
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Foreign Hands)
|Mar 21
|Shakers Pub
|Oakdale, NY (w/Foreign Hands)