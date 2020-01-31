Mundy's Bay signs to Pure Noise Records

Montreal based post-punk band Mundy's Bay have signed to Pure Noise Records and will be releasing their upcoming full-length,Lonesome Valley on March 13, 2020. The band relesed the first taste of music from the album thorough Flood Magazine. The track is called "Goodbye", see below.

The band will be heading out on the road this spring with Hunny and Bay Faction to support the new release.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
03/14Washington, DCSongbyrd Music Housew/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/15Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore Philadelphiaw/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/17Brooklyn, NYElsewherew/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/18Allston, MAGreat Scott-
03/20Toronto, ONRivoli Pool Hallw/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/21Columbus, OHThe Basementw/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/22Chicago, ILSubterraneanw/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/23Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entryw/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/25Denver, COLarimer Loungew/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/28Seattle, WAChop Sueyw/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/29Portland, ORHolocenew/ Hunny, Bay Faction
03/31San Francisco, CABottom of The Hillw/ Hunny, Bay Faction
04/02Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Loungew/ Hunny, Bay Faction
04/05Austin, TXStubbs BBQw/ Hunny, Bay Faction
04/06Dallas, TXDada Dallasw/ Hunny, Bay Faction