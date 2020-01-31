Montreal based post-punk band Mundy's Bay have signed to Pure Noise Records and will be releasing their upcoming full-length,Lonesome Valley on March 13, 2020. The band relesed the first taste of music from the album thorough Flood Magazine. The track is called "Goodbye", see below.
The band will be heading out on the road this spring with Hunny and Bay Faction to support the new release.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|03/14
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd Music House
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/15
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/17
|Brooklyn, NY
|Elsewhere
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/18
|Allston, MA
|Great Scott
|-
|03/20
|Toronto, ON
|Rivoli Pool Hall
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/21
|Columbus, OH
|The Basement
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/22
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/23
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/25
|Denver, CO
|Larimer Lounge
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/28
|Seattle, WA
|Chop Suey
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/29
|Portland, OR
|Holocene
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|03/31
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of The Hill
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|04/02
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|04/05
|Austin, TX
|Stubbs BBQ
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction
|04/06
|Dallas, TX
|Dada Dallas
|w/ Hunny, Bay Faction