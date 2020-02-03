Dead Milkmen say they are making a new album

On Saturday, the The Dead Milkmen posted a video talking about their favorite film soundtracks. However, in the beginning of the video, the band slyly mentioned that they are working on, and possibly recording, a new album. Singer Rodney Anonymous said: "Each week, while working on their new album, members of the Dead Milkmen ask each other a question…" You can see the video below. The band's last LP was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014. An EP, Welcome to the end of the world. , followed in 2017.