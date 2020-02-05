Former member of the Patti Smith Group and talented guitarist and song-writer, Ivan Kral has passed away at age 71. Ivan Kral was a founding member of the Patti Smith Group and co-wrote “Dancing Barefoot” and “Ask the Angels”. Ivan Kral also worked with Iggy Pop, Blondie, and John Waite while also releasing solo work. Read the full statement from his wife below.
It's with a heavy heart that at the request of Ivan Kral's wife I distribute this news of his passing today. pic.twitter.com/9E51ujlfRs
