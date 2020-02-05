American hardcore band Terror will be touring Europe this April with support from Cancer Bats and Dust Bolt. The band recently released their EP 4 Song Demo on January 23, 2020 on Good Fight Music. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 03
|Outbreak Metal Fest
|Blois, FR
|Apr 04
|Day of Hardcore Fest
|Angouleme, FR
|Apr 05
|Jimmy Jazz
|Vitoria-Gateiz, ES
|Apr 06
|Playa Club
|La Coruna, ES
|Apr 07
|RCA Club
|Lisbon, PT
|Apr 08
|Copernico
|Madrid, ES
|Apr 09
|Estraperlo Club
|Badalona, ES
|Apr 10
|Le Rex
|Toulouse, FR
|Apr 11
|L’Orange Bleue
|Vitry Le Francois, FR
|Apr 12
|Easter Cross Festival
|Oberndorf, DE
|Apr 13
|Klubhaus
|Saalfeld, DE
|Apr 14
|PTR
|Geneva, CH
|Apr 15
|Backstage
|Munich, DE
|Apr 16
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Apr 17
|Betizfestival
|Cambrai, FR
|Apr 18
|Eastern Promises
|Enschede, NL