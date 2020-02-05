Terror announce tour dates (EU)

American hardcore band Terror will be touring Europe this April with support from Cancer Bats and Dust Bolt. The band recently released their EP 4 Song Demo on January 23, 2020 on Good Fight Music. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 03Outbreak Metal FestBlois, FR
Apr 04Day of Hardcore FestAngouleme, FR
Apr 05Jimmy JazzVitoria-Gateiz, ES
Apr 06Playa ClubLa Coruna, ES
Apr 07RCA ClubLisbon, PT
Apr 08CopernicoMadrid, ES
Apr 09Estraperlo ClubBadalona, ES
Apr 10Le RexToulouse, FR
Apr 11L’Orange BleueVitry Le Francois, FR
Apr 12Easter Cross FestivalOberndorf, DE
Apr 13KlubhausSaalfeld, DE
Apr 14PTRGeneva, CH
Apr 15BackstageMunich, DE
Apr 16SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
Apr 17BetizfestivalCambrai, FR
Apr 18Eastern PromisesEnschede, NL