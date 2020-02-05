John Varvatos selling $118 Misfits t-shirts, $1000 Misfits jacket

The Misfits are now high fashion. Higher end clothing designer John Varvatos has released a line of Misfits clothing. The line includes a couple of t-shirts for $118, a filed jacket for $498, and a jacket that has the Crimson ghost printed on the back. The company stated: "Invoking the iconic punk band the Misfits, this bad-ass classic biker jacket is covered in metal pyramid. Crafted of a sleek semi vegetable tanned black sheep leather, the signature Fiend graphic skull print dominates the full back. Complete with a contrast purple liner, leave your own legacy of brutality with boots and black denim."

The Misfits have not released a statement.