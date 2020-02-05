American psychobilly band Tiger Army have announced a spring tour around the U.S and Canada. The band released Retrofuture in 2019 on Rise Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|MAR 20
|North Park Theatre
|San Diego, CA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|MAR 21
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|MAR 27
|The Majestic Ventura Theater
|Ventura, CA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|MAR 28
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, CA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|MAR 29
|Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|MAR 31
|Whitney Peak Hotel
|Reno, NV (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 02
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 03
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 04
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 06
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, AB (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 07
|The Palace Theatre
|Calgary, AB (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 09
|The Olympic Venue
|Boise, ID (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 10
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 11
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Wayne Hancock, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
|APR 17
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO (w/Wayne Hancock, The Delta Bombers)
|APR 18
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO (w/Masked Intruder, Colfax Speed Queen)