Tiger Army announce tour dates

American psychobilly band Tiger Army have announced a spring tour around the U.S and Canada. The band released Retrofuture in 2019 on Rise Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
MAR 20North Park TheatreSan Diego, CA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
MAR 21Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
MAR 27The Majestic Ventura TheaterVentura, CA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
MAR 28Ace Of SpadesSacramento, CA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
MAR 29CatalystSanta Cruz, CA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
MAR 31Whitney Peak HotelReno, NV (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 02Wonder BallroomPortland, OR (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 03The ShowboxSeattle, WA (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 04Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 06Union HallEdmonton, AB (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 07The Palace TheatreCalgary, AB (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 09The Olympic VenueBoise, ID (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 10The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT (w/Twin Temple, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 11House of BluesLas Vegas, NV (w/Wayne Hancock, Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones)
APR 17Ogden TheatreDenver, CO (w/Wayne Hancock, The Delta Bombers)
APR 18Ogden TheatreDenver, CO (w/Masked Intruder, Colfax Speed Queen)