Chicago punk band Typesetter is hitting the road in the U.S and Canada with Petrol Girls this spring. Typesetter released Nothing Blues in 2018 on 6131 Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|MAR 23
|Sleeping Village
|Chicago, IL
|MAR 24
|Shakespeares Pub
|Kalamazoo, MI
|MAR 25
|The Loving Touch
|Ferndale, MI
|MAR 26
|Blind Bob's
|Dayton, OH
|MAR 28
|The Government Center
|Pittsburgh, PA
|MAR 29
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|MAR 31
|The Trefle Noir
|Rouyn-noranda, QC
|APR 01
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|APR 02
|Faneuil Hall Marketplace
|Boston, MA
|APR 03
|The Gutter
|Brooklyn, NY
|APR 04
|Ortlieb's
|Philadelphia, PA