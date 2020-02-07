Typesetter announce tour

Chicago punk band Typesetter is hitting the road in the U.S and Canada with Petrol Girls this spring. Typesetter released Nothing Blues in 2018 on 6131 Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
MAR 23Sleeping VillageChicago, IL
MAR 24Shakespeares PubKalamazoo, MI
MAR 25The Loving TouchFerndale, MI
MAR 26Blind Bob'sDayton, OH
MAR 28The Government CenterPittsburgh, PA
MAR 29Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON
MAR 31The Trefle NoirRouyn-noranda, QC
APR 01Turbo HausMontreal, QC
APR 02Faneuil Hall MarketplaceBoston, MA
APR 03The GutterBrooklyn, NY
APR 04Ortlieb'sPhiladelphia, PA